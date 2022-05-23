Warning, this article will discuss self-harm and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s mental health awareness month and in this week’s Mondays for Moms, we’re focusing on major crises that teenagers and children face.

According to the CDC, during the first months of the pandemic in 2020, mental health-related emergency department visits rose more than 30% in kids 12 to 17 years old.

A senior clinical psychologist from the Child Mind Institute, Jamie Howard, has some tips on what parents should look out for with their kids.

“With depression, what we want to look for is some mood changes like depression shows, sadness and irritability. So that’s something to keep in mind changes in eating or sleeping and loss of interest or motivation and doing things that you used to enjoy doing with anxiety,” said Howard.

Mental changes aren’t the only ones to look out for.

“We also want to look for changes in our, in our physical bodies. So like increased heart rate, nauseousness, sort of like complaints about our physical wellness. So you want to ask very directly. Are you thinking about hurting yourself? Are you thinking about killing yourself?” Howard continued.

