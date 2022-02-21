LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Audiobooks are a great way to keep kids entertained on a long car ride or flight or just to relax during quiet time.

Here’s the easiest way to download an appropriate story for your child.

If you’re already a subscriber to Amazon’s Audible, you’ll find thousands of titles for kids in well-organized categories.

Memberships start at $15 a month, but new users can enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Kobo.com is another audiobook subscription service that offers a free 30-day trial. The library is not as extensive as Audible, but the monthly membership fee is $1.99.

Your public library is also a great place to borrow free audiobooks for kids.

Go to your library’s app and use the search function. Just be aware that the wait time for popular titles can be a couple of weeks or longer.

Finally, if you’re ever looking for guidance on what content is appropriate for your kid’s age, visit Commonsensmedia.org.

Peruse lists or search titles to see what experts and other parents say about movies, books, video games, and yes, even audiobooks.