LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is emphasizing how infants need to sleep alone, on their backs, on flat surfaces without an incline and that no soft bedding, blankets, or toys should be in the crib or bassinette.

There are about 3500 sleep-related deaths among babies in the U.S. every year including: sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, accidental suffocation as well as deaths from unknown causes.

Ways to reduce risk of sleep-related deaths

Babies should not get routine sleep in car seats, strollers or swings.

Parents should sleep in the same room, but not the same bed, as the baby for at least the first six months.

Breastfeeding reduces the risk sleep-related infant deaths.

Parents should not use devices claiming to reduce SIDS risk, because there is no evidence backing up those claims.

The goal of the new federal ‘Safe Sleep for Babies Act’ is to get rid of potentially dangerous sleep products for babies like inclined sleeps, and ‘in-bed sleepers’ by later this year.