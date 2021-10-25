Mondays for Moms: Tips for battling imposters syndrome, negative thoughts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays are for moms on the 5:30 p.m. show on WLNS and today, we’re focusing on something that many moms can relate to.

It’s called “imposter syndrome.” It’s an inner experience of believing you’re not good enough, or not competent enough.

It’s feeling like you should be doing more at home for your family and kids and thinking you’re falling short of your own expectations of being a working-mom.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with a grounding expert and energy medicine specialist named Amelia Vogler about imposter syndrome and she said new moms and working moms are especially vulnerable to doubting their abilities and accomplishments.

There’s so much stress, pressure, and unknown because babies don’t come with manuals, Vogler says.

Symptoms of imposter syndrome are uncontrolled thoughts of not being good enough, anxiety, and constant self-doubt.

But Vogler says there are things you can do to help.

She says first, give yourself some space to reflect on your core beliefs.

Ask yourself, what we’re taught about success, and know that your old beliefs might not match with your current goals.

Second, offer yourself gifts of self love. It can be as simple as saying to yourself “I am so organized,” or “I’m a good, honest friend.” Show yourself some appreciation.

Third, Vogler says flip your script, meaning find different ways to phrase things. Be more gentile, and loving.

“It’s about learning to retell the story of ourselves,” Vogel said. “It’s not like I can’t. It’s like “oh, I’m going to practice that more.”

“Oh, there’s a little more levity and fun here. I am ok. Fundamentally, I am ok, and letting that script hold, what I would call the healing that needs to happen at that “I am” level.”

And finally, get professional help. Vogler says if your inner critic is getting too loud, it might be time to talk to a mental health professional.

Counselors and therapists can help you understand what’s going on, and put things into perspective.