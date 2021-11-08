Mondays for Moms: Tips for moms leaving the workforce during

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows around 10 million moms living with their own school-aged children were not actively working in January, roughly 1.4 million more than 2020.

6 News spoke with Carla Hunter, a career advisor from the University of Phoenix, to explore some of the reasons women and others are leaving the workforce.

What the country is seeing right now she calls “the great sabbatical.”

Research shows a big reason people are leaving their jobs is for a better work/life balance.

She says forcing parents to work from home during the pandemic woke them up to what’s important in life.

“Mom and dad and the kids at home. And now you’re asking me to go back? I’m not missing my son’s football game, I’m sorry. I’m not missing my daughter’s ballet. I’m not doing it, and so people are making changes to put their family first and I think that’s phenomenal,” said Hunter.

Hunter also says many moms are leaving their professions because daycare is so expensive and they’ve figured out ways to diversify their incomes.

She estimates around 35-40 percent of women are looking at changing their careers, are making a change in the next year, or have already quit.

“It’s like how can I make this work so that I can be home with my children. I’m not going to have this again, and I don’t know the exact numbers, but I think all of us are thinking about diversifying our income. And being creative with our means, and using our resources wisely.”

If you’re a working mom thinking about a change or have recently quit and are staying at home right now, Hunter says keep your “strategic network.”

The people that know who you are your most important advocates and will say a kind word about you to their employer, Hunter said.

She says you’ll land another position when you’re ready to go back, but until then make sure you’re staying connected with key people.