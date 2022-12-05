LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are familiar with McLaren’s new 240-bed hospital on Collins Road in Lansing that fully opened in early 2022.

But there’s an area inside just for new moms and babies who might need help nursing.

It’s designed to be a comfortable, relaxing area for new mothers and their families who can get help with everything from:

The baby’s latch, poor milk supply, sore breasts, nursing positions, tongue tie, or anything else new moms might need support with, or have questions about, McLaren will have the answers.

Officials say the clinic is unique because it offers family nurse practitioners who are also experienced, board-certified lactation consultants who can help medically evaluate mom and baby as well as provide expert lactation care, as well.

“We are fortunate to have a setup where moms and stay for their whole say in one room. The whole idea is the family and to keep the family together and to help them with breastfeeding,” said Nurse Practitioner and Lactation Consultant Tammy Ashley.