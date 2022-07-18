MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLNS) – A family is warning other parents about viral TikTok challenges after the death of their daughter.

Parents of Arriani Arroyo allege that she took part in a TikTok trend called “Blackout Challenge,” where participants choke themselves until they pass out.

“We never thought there was a darker side to what TikTok allows on its platform,” Christal Arroyo told ABC News. “We don’t want other children out there to be a statistic of this situation again.”

A TikTok spokesperson responded to ABC News by referring to a statement released by the company last year about the challenge, claiming that it predates the platform and has never been a TikTok trend.

“We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss,” the spokesperson said.

Other children have been found dead after allegedly participating in TikTok challenges.

Last July, a Texas 8-year-old, Lalani Walton was also found dead from allegedly recreating the short video.

In Pennsylvania, a 10-year-old girl died last December after allegedly attempting that very same TikTok challenge.

“I live every day of my life in her honor, because every day of my life as a mother, I’m surviving the day. This is not easy to wake up every day and know that your little girl is never coming back,” Christal Arroyo said. “You’re never going to hear her voice. You’re never going to see her smile or hear her say, ‘I love you.’”