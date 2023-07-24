With kids out of school, parents have a lot more on their plates these days.

They have to juggle summer camps, sports and work. It can quickly become overwhelming. How can parents stay sane with those busy summer schedules?

Psychologist Dawn Potter from the Cleveland Clinic says, “I think the first thing to remember is that you don’t have to do something new and wonderful every single day to keep them interested. Kids also enjoy regularity.”

Potter also advises parents to have a broad plan for summer and then take it week-by-week, making changes as needed.

Potter continues by saying that parents should not feel bad about having to say “no” to events such as baby showers or birthday parties.

“Sometimes people feel like they don’t want to impose on people or that they should be able to do it all,” she says.

“‘I should be able to do this. These are my kids. I should be able to manage it.’ We need to remember people can say ‘no’ to us.”