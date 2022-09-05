LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The American Heart Association wants mothers to know that even a little breastfeeding is good for the heart of the baby and the mother.

A recent study shows women who breastfeed at some point in their lives are 17% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to women who don’t breastfeed.

Researchers followed patients for over ten years and found moms who breastfed were less likely to develop heart disease, strokes and cardiovascular disease

A study published last year shows babies who had breastmilk had lower blood pressure at three years of age compared to children who did not nurse. The blood pressure was lower, regardless of how long the toddlers had breastmilk or if they were fed other nutrition and foods.

The American Heart Association additionally recommends breastfeeding for 12 months for babies’ health and transitioning to other sources of nutrients beginning at around four to six months old to make sure the baby is getting enough micronutrients.



Moms who breastfeed have also been associated with a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and type two diabetes.

The AHA says parents can also ensure a good heart-healthy start for children before they are conceived by eating right, staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing cardiovascular risks like blood pressure and cholesterol.