If you’re a mother who is tired of your preteens and teenagers always asking you for money, you might be considering getting them their own debit or credit card.

If that’s you, here are some things financial experts say you should consider.

With a debit card, your child cannot pile up debt. When the money’s gone, it’s gone.

And each time you have to reload the card, you get another chance to talk about money and budgeting.

If you go this route, look for a debit card that has low fees, or no fees. You should also find a card that lets you set spending limits and allow you to keep an eye on purchases.

When it comes to credit cards, financial experts say it’s an opportunity to help your child build their own credit history, which can help them down the road.

Credit cards also offer protection if the card is lost or stolen, which you don’t usually get with a debit card.

And with credit cards, you can get cash back rewards.

For parents with little kids at home, here’s something you can do right now. Experts say it’s never too early to start a savings account.

The earlier it’s opened, the more time the funds have to grow.

If your child has an allowance piling up in their piggy bank, it might be time to open one.