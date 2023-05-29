A survey found that most parents think social media and filters have a negative influence on their children’s body image.

The Harris poll found that 69% of parents of children under 18 think those apps and filters have a negative influence.

Around 65% of parents agree that social media trends related to appearance, like diet or exercise have a negative influence on body image.

Here are some tips to talk to your kid about social media and their body image:

Focus on overall health, not weight.

Model positive body image regarding yourself for your child.

Recognize that your child’s positive traits or qualities, have nothing to do with appearance.

Experts also recommend discussing food neutrally, and not labeling foods as “good” or “bad.”

Additionally, try to incorporate a variety of foods for balanced meals.