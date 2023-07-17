Young children demand a lot of attention, and sometimes parents might worry they’re not making their kids feel special every day.

Licensed child psychologist Laura Kauffman, who was interviewed for Parents.com, offers six simple things parents can do to help each one of their children feel special.

The first thing is make eye contact. Looking them in their eyes while they speak makes them feel like the most important thing in that moment. Also ask a follow-up question or two, it shows you’re interested.

Tip number two is spending some uninterrupted time with each one of them. Even if it’s just 10 minutes a day, and let your child decide what you do together.

Number three: ask caring questions. Sometimes we get caught up asking the same questions over and over again, so go deeper than “how was school?” Ask more specific questions that show you care about their interests.

For example, ask them about their math or spelling test; ask them who they sat with at lunch time or ask them what happened during their favorite TV show.

Tip four is create meaningful traditions. Kauffman says it’s not about doing anything elaborate, it’s about spending quality time with your child one on one.

Some examples include a monthly date with each child. It’s all about creating that special parent-child bond.

For tip five, you should be affectionate. Showing children your affection makes them feel loved, whether it’s kisses before bedtime or hugs throughout the day.

For some families, if you’re not huggers, it could be a special handshake or a nickname or a codeword for each child.

The sixth easy way to make your kids feel special is to love what they love. If it’s playing a specific video game or playing dress up or ordering food from their play kitchen — sharing their passions makes them feel supported.