Greater Lansing Area Moms is a great one stop shop website for moms in the greater Lansing area to learn about.

It has information about what’s going on in the community, where to find helpful local businesses, and ways to get connected with other moms who live and work in greater Lansing.

It’s part of the Local Moms Network, which is a national network with more than 100 sites, including two in Michigan.

If you explore the sites, you’ll notice everything from family-friendly doctors and dentists to information about local summer camps, baby gear rentals, and even where to find local “you pick” fruit farms.

You can also read about upcoming local sporting events, and other family-friendly activities.

“It provided something that I was missing from not working with people. You know, I still get to interact with people, meet people. You know, the whole social component is very important to me,” said Christine McCallister, co-founder of Greater Lansing Area Moms.

“It’s constantly growing. I mean, we’re so excited where we’ve gotten, and we’ve met so many great people in this community that we would never have had the chance before this site started,” McCallister continued.

Coming up June 21 Greater Lansing Area Moms is hosting its Glam Jam summer kickoff. It’s taking place at the Albert EL Fresco in East Lansing.

To learn more, check out greaterlansingareamoms.com.