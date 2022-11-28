LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials are fearing that the holidays may worsen the tripledemic.

Tripledemic is the new term used to describe the surge of COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases as some hospitals and urgent cares across the U.S. are facing an influx of patients

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that pediatric bed occupancy remains the highest it’s been in the last two years, with 78% of beds filled.

In Long Island, three-year-old Ella Rose was in the ICU on oxygen with RSV for nearly a week

“It was horrendous. I hope no parent has to go through it, it was terrifying,” said Ella’s mother Anita Ghia.

The RSV threat is playing out amidst an earlier and more severe start to the flu season.

The hospitalization rate is the highest for this time in the season in more than a decade.

Some experts warn that this may just be the beginning.

“We just had massive gatherings, the busiest travel days in years, and a large amount of circulating viruses all over the country,” said ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Alok Patel.

New concerns this morning that common flu medications like Tamiflu are in high demand.

“We are definitely seeing shortages in some areas of supplies of common antibiotics like amoxicillin, which is the first line of medication as well as Tamiflu and some other medicines as well,” said PM Pediatric Care Senior Advisor Dr. Christina Johns.

Johnson and Johnson, which makes brand-name children’s Tylenol says there has been high demand, but there’s not an overall shortage.

There is a shortage of oral amoxicillin and senators are calling for immediate action to fix it.

If your child is sick, health experts ask that you call your pediatrician, as ER visits are for serious adverse symptoms like shortness of breath.

