Doctors at UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio say preeclampsia is usually easily found during prenatal care visits.

With treatment and monitoring, women can stay healthy and deliver healthy babies.

Here are 6 things to know about preeclampsia:

The fetus might be getting less oxygen and nutrients than normal. This can cause poor growth, low amniotic fluid and more serious complications. Having high blood pressure during pregnancy does not mean you have preeclampsia.

Doctors say it’s only one symptom of the disorder. Others include: Swelling that doesn’t go away after resting Abdominal pain Severe headaches

A woman’s age affects her risk for preeclampsia. Doctors say being younger than 20, or older than age 35 boosts a woman’s risk.

Other factors include: A family history of high blood pressure Being obese A first pregnancy Other medical conditions, like diabetes

Women can take steps to limit their risk for the condition. A doctor might recommend taking low-dose aspirin at some point in your pregnancy.

They also might recommend exercising. While people did previously believe that preeclampsia was caused by a toxin called Toxemia, doctors say that is not true. Doctors might recommend that women with preeclampsia, who are at least 37 weeks pregnant deliver their baby earlier to help avoid further complications.

Every woman is different, and every pregnancy is different.

If one has any questions or concerns at all, make sure to speak with a doctor.