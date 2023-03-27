LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers from the CDC show that more children are being identified with autism.

For the first time, prevalence rates are higher among people of color.

Research also suggests that during the pandemic, some kids didn’t get the early intervention and treatment they needed.

When Channing Flack was one year old, his mom Lauren sensed something was different about her son.

“It was like the milestones just kind of stopped. You know, he wasn’t saying mama and daddy, he wasn’t pointing for things,” said Lauren.

At almost two and half, he was diagnosed with autism and started therapy immediately.

“What the diagnosis does is it gives you a means to resources that you would not have available otherwise,” said Lauren.

The report shows 1 in 36 children has been identified with an autism spectrum disorder in the United States, an increase from 1 in 44 children in 2018.



“A lot of the increase is likely due to changes in practice, improvements in early detection, availability of services,” said CDC Child Development Dr. Chief Scott Maenner.



For the first time, the percentage of Asian, Black and Hispanic children diagnosed was higher than among white children.

But when it comes to detecting autism early, a second CDC report suggests the pandemic could have long-lasting impacts.

“More children were getting identified every month until March 2020, and then that progress was was wiped out,” said Maenner.

“Early intervention is key. I don’t feel like Channing would be thriving as much as he is now had we not, you know, gotten the help that we needed as quickly as possible,” said Lauren.

Channing is now age six and in kindergarten. He communicates using a tablet.

The family started a foundation called Channing’s Joy to promote inclusion and awareness and help other kids like him thrive.