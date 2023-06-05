Psychologists at the Institute of Child Psychology say the phrase “be careful” is not specific enough.

They say it can also instill fear and anxiety, foster a child’s dependence on their parent to understand their environment and their bodies.

Saying “be careful” also does not promote critical thinking or problem-solving.

The next time your child is picking up a big stick or swinging a baseball bat or running a bit too fast down a dirt path.

Experts want you to think about what you mean to say. Do you want them to Stop doing what they’re doing? Do something different? Are you nervous about the situation? Do you think they will get hurt?

Try these types of phrases instead:

“Take your time.”

“I’m here if you need me.”

“Do you feel safe there?”

Some risk is good and healthy. We want our kids to be aware of their body’s problem solvers and be considerate of those around them.