A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that more children, teens and young adults are being diagnosed with anxiety after doctor’s office visits.

And yet, there’s been a decrease in those age groups going to therapy

The study looked at provider trends in anxiety from 2006 to 2018.

The results show kids, teens and young adults are more likely to either get no treatment at all or their parents are given a prescription for antianxiety medication.

Doctors say more of the focus should be placed on getting that population into therapy and then adding the medication, if needed.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health condition among children, adolescents, and young adults.

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General shows while social media may have benefits for some children and adolescents, there are ample indicators that it can also have a profound risk of harm to their mental health and well-being.

Healthcare providers at MSU say now is a great time to reevaluate their time spent on social media.

If you want your child to turn it off experts say you have to disconnect yourself first.

One way to disconnect is to make tech-free zones in your home. Set times of day where you and your teens have to unplug.

Professionals recommend that you start with one hour a day of tech free time. Optimally you should slowly increase your tech-free time until you get to at least 2 hours a day, preferably before bed time.

Experts’ said once you make a change, you will start to see the same in your kids.