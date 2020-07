LANSING (WLNS)- In this week’s Money Monday, we’re talking about emergency funds, and why they’re important to keep in mind when financial planning.

As we’ve seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, having a little extra cash as back up can really help you cope with unforeseen events.

In the video above, hear from the Director of financial planning and Wealth at MSU Steve Schiestel, for some tips on saving, and what you need to know about emergency funds.