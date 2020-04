Lansing (WLNS)– This week on Money Monday, we’re talking about student loans, and how the recent stimulus package is giving people a break from payments. Under the law signed by President Trump, Loans that qualify will go into forbearance, meaning you don’t have to pay them, nor will they pick up interest, for the next several months.

In the video above, financial expert Denise Keiser from Balance explains, how this could effect you.