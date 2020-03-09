Money Monday: Advice on financial investments amid market drops

If you’re contributing to a retirement account or other types of investment accounts, you’ve likely been watching the financial markets slowed down the past few weeks. Investors have been on edge and wondering how they can prepare for another downmarket.

Denise Keiser, director of financial empowerment of Balance said the first thing you need to do is just stop and remember why you’re investing. You’re investing for the long term. Even if you’re planning on retiring soon, you’re still likely going to have that money in your account for the next 10 20 maybe even 30 years. We are having a lot longer lifespan these days, she said.