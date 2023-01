EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since taking over the program in June of 2015, Roger Chandler has guided the MSU Wrestling program to new heights, and this season is no different.

MSU entered the weekend with a 7-0 record for the first time in 49 years, so naturally, it’s where Chandler and 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren begin their chat this week.

Audrey and Roger break down the team’s successes and its future in this interview.

