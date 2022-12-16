EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s basketball team is getting some much needed rest and relaxation this week.

The only thing on the Spartan’s agenda is practice.

That makes it the perfect time to highlight some players who have been contributing to this team early.

ON THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE MSUFCU COACHES SHOW…

We start by chatting with former walk-on Jason Whitens, who transferred to MSU from Western Michigan. The Upper Peninsula native said he takes pride in where he’s from and uses it as motivation.

Then we sit down with Tyson Walker, another transfer who is really finding his way in his second year on campus. Walker currently leads the team in scoring and has consistently hit big shots for the Green and White.

And last but not least, we talk with the man himself, Tom Izzo. The Spartans head coach and 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren spend some time talking about the insane schedule MSU has played so far and his team finding improved consistency.

Plus, Izzo takes some time to show Audrey the proper form to be a consistent free throw shooter.

You’re not going to want to miss this very fun edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show!