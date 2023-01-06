EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a few weeks off for the MSUFCU Coaches Show, we are back and ready to rock and roll in 2023. And for the MSU men’s basketball team, there truly is no better way to ring in the new year than by going up against its biggest rival.

Michigan and Michigan State will meet on the hardwood for the first time this year on Saturday, and it will also be Mady Sissoko’s first time starting against the Wolverines, after averaging just a little over one point a game the last two seasons.

We start this week’s episode of the Coaches Show with a sit down with the big man who has taken a big leap in his third season on campus.

Sissoko tells our Ian Kress about what it was like growing up in West Africa, the tough transition of moving from Africa to Utah when he was in high school, and how he had to temper his expectations once he arrived in East Lansing.

Plus, with it being rivalry week we had to chat with the man himself, Tom Izzo. The Spartans are coming off one of the best games they’ve played all season.

Even Izzo, always his own toughest critic, said the first half against Nebraska was one of the best halves of basketball they’ve played all season.

One of the keys to that first half performance was some lights-out shooting from guard Tyson Walker.

In his sit down with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren, Izzo said that Walker had been shooting the ball poorly for his standards and he noticed that his shot was looking a little flat at practice. He helped him tweak his form to get a little more arch, and it paid immediate dividends.

Izzo said that during the time off over the holidays they worked a lot on passing, specifically moving the ball from side-to-side. That also appeared to work, with the Spartans having 24 assists compared to Nebraska’s 10 on Tuesday.

And last but not least, we chat with MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant about how the 2023-23 season is going.

The Spartans have been able to string together four straight wins, including a major upset win over Indiana.

To hear all that and more, watch the full MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page.