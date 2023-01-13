EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In this week’s Coaches Show, 6 News talks to members of the MSU women’s basketball team as they prepare to face rival U-M, and members from the wrestling team.

Among the interviews are head coach Suzy Merchant and shooting guard Matilda Ekh. The two talk about team chemistry, and the emotions heading into a matchup against a storied rival.

Also interviewed are members of the wrestling team, including Rayvon Foley and head coach Roger Chandler. They talk about what it takes to be successful and such a high level of competition for wrestling.

You can check out the full show with the video player above.

