EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holiday season is behind us, and we’re now in the full swing of winter sports.

In this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, 6 News chats with basketball head coach Tom Izzo and women’s gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe.

Izzo shares some positives he was able to find despite the loss to Purdue, and also talks about former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia and his purchase of the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, Rowe talks about building on last year’s appearance in the NCAA Regional Finals, and the strong leadership of Gabrielle Stephen. In a sit-down with Stephen, she said she believes that last year’s performance shows that she can compete at the highest levels.

And last but not least, we chat with fast-rising freshman Carson Cooper, who has already found a role with the Spartans basketball team.

You can watch the full show with the video player above.