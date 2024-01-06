EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Like so many kids in Toronto, David Gucciardi’s love of hockey was passed down from his father and developed on an outdoor rink.

“He built a rink every year, an outdoor rink,” Gucciardi said. “So that was really special for me, my brother and a couple of my cousins who would always come over and play. So that’s kind of where the love of the game for me stems out from.”

Gucciardi has come a long way since those early days.

He began to really take hockey seriously as a freshman in high school and college interest started coming in during his sophomore year. He said he was sold on Michigan State after just one visit.

As a freshman at MSU, Gucciardi made an immediate impact by playing in all 36 games. He scored five goals, including a remarkable between-the-legs game-winning goal in overtime against Michigan Tech, and added six assists.

“I wouldn’t say it was the expectation [to play every game],” Gucciardi said. “I think the expectation was more along the lines of work hard in practice and then see what happens on the weekend. Not thinking too far ahead in the future, controlling what I can control and that’s my practice effort every day. So I think that gave me a good mindset. I wasn’t looking in the future. I wasn’t expecting anything. I just wanted to come in and it’s an honor to even wear that practice jersey and practice every day at Munn.”

After his freshman year, Danton Cole was relieved of his duties as MSU head coach and replaced by Adam Nightingale. It didn’t take long for Gucciardi and his teammates to embrace Nightingale’s vision for the program.

“His first meeting, the level of preparation he had, it gave the whole team a sense of like ‘we’re really going to turn this thing around.'” he said. “We had a plan in place and that plan really gives you excitement. It makes you want to work and execute, right? So he got everyone on board really quickly with how prepared he was and how prepared he wanted us to be for the games. So I think that really separated him and it’s what makes him a good coach.”

The hiring of Nightingale wasn’t the only exciting announcement for Gucciardi during the offseason. He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

But Gucciardi was working out with his MSU teammates when his name was called and didn’t find out until an hour later.

“We were just having a normal summer workout,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be picked and it was out of my control at that point. I had the year and I thought I did everything I could to be picked and I was kind of at ease, I was at a good peace of mind if I was going to go or not. So I ended up getting picked and then it’s an amazing feeling, something I always wanted my whole life.”

As a seventh-round pick, Gucciardi knows it’ll be a challenge to reach the NHL level, but he’s attacking every day with a goal to close the gap between him and the players drafted higher.

“I think I had the mindset I wanted to close seven rounds of gap as soon as I got picked. I said, you know, I have that much I’ve got to close if I want to be on the scale of a first-round pick, so I think that mindset has helped me. The coaches have helped me prepare. They’ve gotten guys there so they know what it’s going to take. They know what I need to change. So just listening to them and working hard I think hopefully will get me there.”

Gucciardi’s dad doesn’t make an outdoor rink anymore but over the holiday break, Gucciardi returned home to Toronto, laced up his skates and went out to play on a different outdoor rink.

It was a chance to reconnect with the roots of his love for the sport, and to reflect on just how far he’s come.

“Getting on the rink, it brings back the love of the game and really the reason why we started to play and it always puts a smile on my face being out there.”

Gucciardi knows his younger self would be proud of how far he’s made it in hockey and would be thrilled for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“He’d be so pumped up. I think he would believe it because I genuinely believed it when I was a little kid. I always thought no matter what I’d make it, you know? I’ve always had that mindset, not in a cocky way, just in a way of I really love this sport and I truly want to grind until I get there, right? So that’s kind of where I’m at. I think that kid would be really pumped up though, for sure.”