EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During the third quarter of Michigan State’s 52-0 win over Akron, it was announced on the video board another Spartan was making school history in New York.

Freshman on the MSU men’s tennis team and Okemos native Ozan Baris became a Grand Slam champion with a win at the U.S. Open Juniors tournament.

Baris and teammate Nishesh Basavareddy won the doubles tournament in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. Making Baris the first-ever Spartan to win a Grand Slam title.

“After we won the doubles, I got some good messages, a lot of feedback from people, a lot of congratulations. So it was really nice,” Baris said. “Definitely hit me all at once.”

Athletic Director Alan Haller was among the many to reach out to congratulate Baris on the win.

Baris started playing tennis at the age of five years old and played in his first tournament at eight. Since, he has traveled the world playing in all four Major tennis tournaments.

Just this summer he changed his last name to his middle name, Baris, due to his father no longer being in his life and being raised by a single mother. Before the change he went by Ozan Colak.

“Colak didn’t really resonate with me anymore,” Baris said. “It served great to this point, but I wanted to be known as Ozan Baris from this point forward and really make a name for myself that way.”

Safe to say, he’s quickly made a name for himself as Ozan Baris.