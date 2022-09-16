EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State football’s offense has been humming so far this season, especially after its shutout win over Akron.

The 52-0 blowout was the largest victory in Spartan history since 1950.

Of MSU’s 206 rushing yards, Jalen Berger was responsible for 107 of them. His three-touchdown performance was a monumental one for his collegiate career.

Berger transferred to MSU from the University of Wisconsin this offseason where he played two seasons and only had three touchdowns in his playing days in Madison.

6 Sports’ Nick Mantas sat down with him to get a better sense of his perspective through his journey to East Lansing.

In this interview, Berger breaks down his career-high touchdown game against Akron, his thoughts on playing his former school later this fall, and more.