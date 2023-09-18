EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michigan State won the Rose Bowl in 2014, some of the players on the team gave a lot of credit to Javon Ringer and the 2008 squad for sparking MSU’s success.

2008 is when MSU beat Michigan for the first time in six years and Ringer became the all-time leader in all-purpose yards.

It’s a big reason why he was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame this past weekend.

When Ringer received the call from MSU athletic director Alan Haller, he was getting his haircut and was shocked to hear he was joining an elite group of elites, who played to East Lansing.

“I personally never thought that I truly did enough,” Ringer said. “There was still so much that I felt like I wanted to accomplish that I don’t really feel like I was able to do.”

During his time at MSU, Ringer never won a Big Ten Championship or a bowl game and would trade his accolades for team success in a heartbeat.

Well, being MSU’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards is tough to give up.

“That is a pretty dope accomplishment. But also, to have been a part of a Rose Bowl-winning team, there’s nothing like that,” Ringer said. “To have been able to have that ring and to have been able to have that success with my boys, with my brothers.”

While he wasn’t sure if he deserved this honor, Ringer was shy to show his emotions when he found out in the barbershop.

“I kind of had a little sucker attack,” Ringer said. “That’s not cool… in the barbershop, man. That’s not where you’re supposed to have this rush of emotions and get all teary-eyed. You don’t do that. But I had that moment and had to kind of gather myself.”