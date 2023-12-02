EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has not been bashful about the confidence and expectations he has for his young point guard, Jeremy Fears Jr.

At the team’s media day before the season, Izzo compared Fears Jr.’s leadership abilities to that of Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves and has said Fears Jr. has all the tools to become a great guard at Michigan State.

“There’s been a couple of those guys that just have it,” Izzo said. “Not a lot of them. Jeremy Fears has it.”

With high praise from Izzo comes high expectations and a level of pressure that might be overwhelming to most 18-year-olds.

But Jeremy Fears Jr. isn’t most 18-year-olds.

Fears Jr. sat down with Tyler Driesenga for the MSUFCU Coaches Show this week and talked about his basketball background, which has uniquely prepared him to handle the pressure and expectations that come with being a point guard at Michigan State University.

Fears Jr. came to love basketball through watching his dad play professionally overseas as a kid. From there, Fears Jr. blossomed into a prep standout himself who has consistently challenged himself by playing at the highest levels of basketball he can find.

Fears Jr. went to boarding school for two years, playing for national prep power La Lumiere in Indiana. He played for well-known AAU programs like Indy Heat and Bradley Beal Elite.

He also got international basketball experience of his own, playing for USA Basketball at various age groups.

“My U17 year we played Spain in the championship and it just felt like the floor was shaking with how loud the gym was,” Fears Jr. said. “It was about maybe 7,000 people, screaming and yelling. I looked up in the stands and I saw fire and I was like ‘whoa this is crazy!’ But it was great, I wouldn’t trade it or take it back.”

Click the video player at the top of this article for the full story.