EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michigan State women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick made the move from Bowling Green to MSU, one player came along with her via the transfer portal; junior forward Jocelyn Tate.

Tate comes from a true ‘basketball family,’ as her father, three of her brothers and her older sister all played or currently play college basketball.

Her father Jermaine played at Ohio State and Cincinnati before playing professionally overseas. He even spent some time as a Harlem Globetrotter. Her older brother Jae’Sean also played at Ohio State and currently plays for the NBA’s Houston Rockets. Her other older brother, Jalen, played at Northern Kentucky and Arkansas and now plays professionally overseas. Her older sister, Jada, plays for Wright State, and her younger brother Dame plays for a D-II school in California.

Tate spoke with the MSUFCU Coaches Show this week about how her family members inspired her own love for the game.

“I was definitely inspired,” she said. “I think that’s part of the reason I also grew to love it more. When my brothers were in high school, Jalen and Jae’Sean, seeing them play together, I was like ‘oh my gosh, like, they’re really cool and really fun to watch!’ I was like ‘I want to play like them one day.’”

She also opened up about the different kind of ‘basketball family’ she’s found here at MSU; a group of teammates and coaches who have made East Lansing feel like home in a short time.

“When there’s things that my family and friends used to help me with, I’ve kind of found that person here,” she said. “It’s somebody different on the team for everything. So like, that’s really nice to have. I can go to them for everything.”

You can watch the full story in the video player at the top of this article.