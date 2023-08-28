EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The quarterback competition between Katin Houser, Noah Kim and Sam Leavitt has been the talk of fall camp for the Michigan State Spartans.

Houser is a redshirt freshman with a big arm and a pedigree as a highly touted recruit from national powerhouse St. John Bosco High in California.

He spoke with Tyler Driesenga of the MSU Coaches Show about his background and how it’s helped him prepare for life as a Big Ten quarterback.

Quarterback competitions are nothing new to Houser, who split time as a high school junior with another talented prospect, Pierce Clarkson, who now plays at Louisville.

“I feel like I’ve been through it before,” Houser said. “Just understanding you have to go into every practice and give it your best and compete is something that I’m kind of used to so it’s really no change for me.”

Competing for the starting job in just his second season on campus, Houser has adjusted quickly to Michigan State’s program, but admits it was difficult at first.

“I think the biggest thing is the scheduling. If you’re a D-I athlete, there’s definitely a lot of things in our schedule, trying to manage school, trying to manage sports. You’re always in here, in meetings. All that kind of stuff is tough to manage, and I felt like it kind of took me a little bit to get used to the scheduling.”

