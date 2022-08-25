FEATURE FROM MSU FEDERAL CREDIT UNION COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State had the worst pass defense in the country last year, and it’s not a secret to anyone who walks the halls of the football building.

It’s especially something MSU head coach Mel Tucker is aware of. It’s why he’s taken it upon himself to also coach the cornerbacks this year, along with his other responsibilities.

And that’s also why we decided to mic Mel up at practice, so you could see for yourself how hands on he is with this position.

Tucker gave 6 Sports a behind the scenes look at the two key pillars for improvement: The film room and the practice field.

Alongside defensive coordinator Scotty Hazelton, the two are relentless about technique.

“You see something say something,” Tucker said. A lot of times I’m just reinforcing what Scotty is saying. The points of emphasis. You get what you emphasize.”

Tucker said their team meetings are very energetic, which is immediately evident when you’re in the room.

After showing how the film sessions go down, Tucker gave us a look at ‘how the sausage is made’ on the practice field.

“That’s where the rubber meets the road,” Tucker said. “To be able to take it from the classroom to the field, it’s not the easiest thing to do in the world. So we have to teach them in a logical progression.”

Tucker said at the end of the day whatever you see on the field is a direct reflection of your coaching.

“The saying is if you’re not coaching it you’re letting it happen,” Tucker said.

Watch the full video at the top of the page.