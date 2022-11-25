It’s do-or-die time for the Spartans, as the team has one last shot at a bowl bid.

In order to qualify for a bowl game, Michigan State must beat No. 11 Penn State. It won’t be an easy feat, as Penn State’s home turf, Beaver Stadium, is one of the most intimidating fields in the NCAA.

In this week’s 6 News Coaches Show, MSU tight end Maliq Carr discusses how he’s feeling after scoring his first touchdown in last week’s game against Indiana.

He also talks about his experience playing basketball in addition to football, and his relationship with his father, who is the head football coach at Grand Valley State University.

Carr’s fellow tight end, Daniel Barker, also shares what it’s been like for him to play with MSU after transferring from Illinois.

And of course, Mel Tucker talks with 6 News about Saturday’s must-win game and how he’s getting the team ready for what’s ultimately the most important game of the season.

Check it all out with the video player above.