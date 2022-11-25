EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the renewal of the series in 1993, the winner of the Michigan State and Penn State rivalry game has been presented with the Land-Grant Trophy.

The trophy honors the universities’ unique places in history as the two pioneer land-grant schools in the nation, and MSU really wants to keep it in East Lansing after going 0-2 in trophy games this year.

MSU head football coach Mel Tucker sees the game as an opportunity for his team to play their best 60 minutes of football, especially for the players that are about to graduate.

“Obviously we know that a postseason is at stake and our guys love to play football. I know they want to play as many games as possible,” said Tucker.

After losing to the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 19, Tucker is focusing on how his players can do better.

“But what’s most important is what we do next,” Tucker said.

Earlier in November, MSU was able to take down the University of Illinois.

It was Tucker’s fourth road win in his career against a Big Ten ranked opponent, marking a major milestone in his career.

Tucker is the first Football Bowl Subdivision coach to have four road wins against AP ranked teams in the last four years.

The Spartan’s head coach said that at the end of the day, rankings don’t really matter to him and the team. Tucker said that he is educating his team on how Penn State has won previous games.

Another factor that lays ahead as the Spartans head to Pennsylvania is the weather.

Snow is a common occurrence at Beaver Stadium, and some of Tucker’s players don’t have experience in that kind of climate.

Tucker said the coaches prepare the players for the new environments and climates at stadiums the team is heading to.

“So players can visualize that and be prepared,” continued Tucker. “We’ll create controlled and uncontrolled chaos in practice, and that will also include noise, to help our communication, things like that.”

Want to hear more about how Tucker is keeping his team’s heads in the game?

Watch the video in the player above.