MSU Coaches Show: Despite the bye, it was an eventful week for Spartan football

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the first week of the MSU Federal Credit Union coaches show, and even though it was a bye week, it was full speed ahead for the Spartans.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with head coach Mel Tucker to talk about their better than expected start.

Remember, no one had the Spartans ranked in the preseason AP top 25 poll, and some projections had them finishing last in the Big Ten. As it stands now, MSU is ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and are tied for first in the Big Ten East.

Tucker talks about how they’ve gotten off to their best start since 2015 and how they’ve got a lot of work still to do.

Plus, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas sat down for a chat with Cal Haladay, who had a game changing pick-six against Indiana. The two touch on how well received the play was on social media, including a reaction from Magic Johnson.

And finally, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress did a walk-and-talk with Jalen Nailor to find out how he earned himself the nickname Speedy, and even reenacted Nailor’s meme-worthy high five with Kenneth Walker.

To see that and a whole lot more, check out the video at the top of the page.