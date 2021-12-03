MSU COACHES SHOW: Hoops season is in full swing at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The basketball season is in full swing for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Michigan State.

With the football team anxiously awaiting its bowl fate, we thought why not make this week’s episode of the MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show all about Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant’s squads.

The men of course are back from the Bahamas, but even before they left Izzo knew his team would get a lot out of the Battle 4 Atlantis tourney.

Playing three games in three days against some pretty stiff competition will do that, and as a result they left just enough of an impression on the AP voters to crack the top-25 this week.

On this week’s episode, we had a sit down with MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo after his team’s trip to the Bahamas.

6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress also had a conversation with up and coming freshman guard Jaden Akins. The two talked about Izzo comparing him to Spartan-great Charlie Bell and how his family put him in a great position to succeed.

Ian also had a one-on-one with women’s basketball guard Nia Clouden to discuss how she got to Michigan from Maryland, and how she hopes to become one of the Spartan legends.

And last but not least, Audrey chats with MSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant about hitting career-win milestones and what it’s like coaching a great player like Clouden.