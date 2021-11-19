MSU COACHES SHOW: How a one-word phrase helped MSU beat Maryland

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moments like the one on Saturday in Columbus for Michigan State’s football team are the moments Mel Tucker has been pointing to ever since he was hired on Feb. 12 of 2020.

He made it known right away to his players that they would be competing for championships, and despite the loss to Purdue, MSU knew all of its goals were still in front of them.

All they had to do was beat Maryland at home to set up a first-place showdown in the east division with the Buckeyes and did they ever find a way to bounce back.

On this week’s MSU Coaches Show, the 6 Sports team is previewing the massive showdown in Columbus.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with Tucker to talk about returning to Columbus, where he spent time as a coach, and what the keys are for the Spartans to knock off OSU.

In addition, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas spoke with converted tight end Connor Heyward. Connor’s older brother Cameron Heyward plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a star at Ohio State, making this battle extra special.

Nick and Connor talk about his family’s legacy and the stuff he enjoys to do during his time off.

And last but not least, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress talks with sophomore wide receiver Montorie Foster about filling the big foot steps of an injured Jalen Nailor, and how he didn’t play high school football until his senior year.