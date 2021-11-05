MSU COACHES SHOW: How Mel Tucker got his nickname, and recapping the MSU-UM game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret that the Michigan State Spartans are coming off a huge win.

With all eyes on East Lansing, Sparty made sure to put on a show, and it all started with running back Kenneth Walker III, who had five touchdowns.

With his big-time performance, Walker launched himself into the Heisman debate.

On this week’s MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show, we talk about Walker’s legendary performance and a lot more.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with Mel Tucker and learned some surprising details, including how he got a family nickname you’ve probably never heard of.

Tucker also talked about how big of a win it was over the Wolverines and what it meant to him to have his dad there watching the game.

Then 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas sat down with freshman cornerback Charles Brantley, who was the hero of the game when he intercepted Cade McNamara in the final seconds to seal the deal for MSU.

And lastly, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress had a one-on-one with Drew Beesley, who had no desire to miss the Michigan game after being carted off the field during the Nebraska game.

Catch all those stories and a whole lot more on this week’s coaches show!