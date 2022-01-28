MSU COACHES SHOW: Izzo on finally playing Michigan, and wrestling talk

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the first meeting between Michigan and Michigan State getting postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19 issues within Michigan’s program, it is finally time for the Spartans and Wolverines to tip-off.

Michigan is coming into the game Saturday with three straight wins after beating Northwestern earlier this week, while the Spartans are coming off of a very tough loss at Illinois.

It kept Tom Izzo up at night when he got back into town from Champaign, Ill.

And it’s why he also called an early morning staff meeting the next day to try to figure out the question that has seemed to haunt the Spartans all season.

Izzo sat down with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren to talk about how they made too many mistakes versus Illinois to win on the road, and what they’re doing to fix the problem.

Next, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress sits down with Jason Whiten, who was hurt in his first game after transferring to Michigan State. Whitens was one of three players who transferred to MSU this off-season, after playing four years at Western Michigan.

Whitens said it was always his dream to play at MSU, but unfortunately he didn’t have much time to enjoy the first and only game he’d get to play this year.

Then, it’s time for some wrestling talk!

6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas chats with senior Cameron Caffey who just had the biggest win of his career. Caffey says that while it may have been his biggest win, he doesn’t consider it his best match.

Then it’s time to hear from MSU Wrestling Coach Roger Chandler, who’s in his sixth season at the helm.

Chandler says he’s most proud that his team is one unified unit.