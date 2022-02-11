EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If there was one thing Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo was looking forward to this week, it was being back in the friendly confines of the Breslin Center for two straight games.

However, Tuesday night’s top-20 showdown against Wisconsin was not very kind to the Spartans at all.

The first half was one of their worst halves offensively all year, shooting 32% from the field. But it was the lack of energy, passion, and toughness that bothered Izzo the most.

During his sit down with 6 Sports director Audrey Dahlgren, he was adamant that he’s the reason why his players were not physical enough in that game.

“I think we all have to take some blame and it’s not one person,” Izzo said. “We really haven’t played well enough, but there’s nobody that takes responsibility for that more than the head coach.”

Izzo said when he’s looked back at the film, he noticed his team getting beat on nearly every loose ball.

Although they’re on a bit of a tough run, Izzo said their 17-6 record isn’t bad. He wants more, but is appreciative of what they have.

Then, 6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas sits down with breakout power forward Malik Hall.

Hall talks about how being a captain is something he takes very seriously. He may not be the vocal leader like Gabe Brown is, but he feels he’s more of a lead by example kind of guy.

And as he expressed to Nick earlier this week, he’s found new ways to motivate himself this season.

Plus, 6 Sports reporter Ian Kress talks with DeeDee Hagemann, one of the most decorated high school recruits Suzy Merchant has landed during her time at MSU.

Hagemann is a two-time state champion who won Michigan’s most prestigious high school award last year. We sat down with the flashy guard, who is quickly making a name for herself in the green and white.

And finally, Audrey sits down with MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who talks about how awesome it is to have Nia Clouden on her team, plus a lot more.

