MSU COACHES SHOW: Izzo weighs in on ‘brutal’ stretch ahead, plus Cathy George talks retirement

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The MSU men’s basketball team had its nine-game winning streak come to an end against Northwestern.

It was a loss Tom Izzo said he saw coming and even made a point to say after the game that they were ‘living on borrowed time.’

The Wildcats crashed the offensive boards and outhustled MSU for loose balls, but there was one bright spot, and that was the play of Julius Marble.

The 6 foot 9 inch junior had a career high performance and Nick Mantas found out what fuels the big man from Texas when he’s on the floor.

Then, 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren also sat down with Izzo to get his thoughts on MSU’s ‘brutal’ schedule ahead and what it’s been like to have football players Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr join the team.

Plus, Ian Kress sat down with MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole following the Spartans four-game losing streak.

Additionally, a week after announcing her retirement from MSU, Cathy George goes one-on-one with Audrey about the decision and why it’s best for her and the volleyball program.