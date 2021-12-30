MSU COACHES SHOW: Peach Bowl Special

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLNS) — Bowl games are usually a reward for the kind of season that you had. And a New Years Six bowl as a reward means you had a heck of a season.

Michigan State has spent a lot of time getting ready for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta this week.

In fact, the Spartans left East Lansing on Chirstmas Eve in order to get a full week of practice in the peach state. And while the players understand it’s a business trip, they haven’t spent all of their time on the gridiron this week.

They’ve been able to bop around town to see what the city has to offer. The first two days Michigan State’s football team was down in Georgia, it got its Peach Bowl reps at Georgia Tech’s field. With that being the serious part, the Spartans have also had their fair share of fun too.

6 Sports Report Ian Kress got a look at some of the activities the Spartans were busy doing this week and it’s safe to say, this is a competitive group on and off the gridiron.

Meanwhile, 10 Spartans will don the green and white one final time in Atlanta, and Center Matt Allen is one of them. He decided to come back for a sixth season after only playing in one game in 2020 due to injury.

Allen told 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas playing at MSU has always been his dream, and in his sixth year as a Spartan, Allen has been the foundation of MSU’s offensive line. The same offensive line that led the way for the consensus All-American Running Back Kenneth Walker III.

It’s been a long journey for the Spartan center, and Nick Mantas has his story.

Plus, George Blaha has had one of the best seats in the house for Michigan State football games as the radio voice of Spartan football.

And throughout the years, he’s also witnessed what bowl games like the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl can do for a program.

6 Sports had the chance to sit down with him before we left for Atlanta to get his take on the significance of this game.

And finally, Michigan State has had tremendous success in bowl games recently, winning six of its last eight.

And it’s a trend Mel Tucker hopes to continue in his first bowl game as the Spartans head coach, and as he likes to say, we got to keep the main thing, the main thing. But they have thoroughly enjoyed their time in Atlanta this week.

Tucker sits down with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren to talk about the Peach Bowl and why they’re so excited for it.

You can watch the Peach Bowl special at the top of this page!