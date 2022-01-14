MSU COACHES SHOW: Recapping Joey Hauser’s buzzer beater

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Buzzer beaters never get old, and Spartan fans were certainly reminded of that this week.

The Breslin Center was bumping on Wednesday night after Joey Hauser had the game winning bucket against Minnesota, which brought just about every Spartan fan in attendance up off of their feet.

By now, that’s something that Gabe Brown is very familiar with.

Over the years, whether it be from his crazy dance moves, or his wild dunks, Brown has always known how to get the MSU crowd fired up.

But as Ian Kress shares, there is more to the senior captain than his Energizer Bunny like attitude.

Ian and Gabe talk about how his time has flown by at MSU, his fun and goofy personality, and how he still dedicates his play to his dad.

Next up, 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren sits down with MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo to talk about their close win over the Gophers, how happy he and everyone else on the team was for Hauser, and staying focused while the team is on a win streak.

Then, the 6 Sports team speaks with Hockey Coach Danton Cole. The Spartans are getting ready for a two-game series with Wisconsin this weekend after getting swept by Minnesota.

Cole also talks about how there’s always good things and bad things that you can take away from a game.

And lastly, the 6 Sports team got a tour of the brand spanking new workout facility at Munn Ice Arena. You can hear all about the new technology and science behind the facility and how it’s going to help the players grow and improve.

Watch all of that and a lot more at the top of the page.