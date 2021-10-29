MSU COACHES SHOW: Rivalry Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret, it’s rivalry week at Michigan State.

The Spartans’ arch-nemesis Michigan will be in-town for the 114th meeting between the two teams.

It may be the biggest game in the history of the two programs due to the rankings, the records, and what’s at stake going forward for both teams.

It’s the first time the teams have ever met while they’re both 7-0 going into this annual showdown.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker sat down with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren to talk about his big game experience, keeping Paul Bunyan in E-L and a whole lot more.

Then Audrey brought together RJ Williamson, Darrien Harris, and Jalen Watts-Jackson to relive the 2014-15 MSU-Michigan games, including the legendary “trouble with the snap,” game.

6 Sports reporter Ian Kress talked to Xavier Henderson about the time Mel Tucker called him out for all of his missed tackles and how he used to watch the old MSU “no fly zone” teams.

And it’s not often you hear about two division one running backs becoming the best of friends because of their love for something other than football.

For MSU’s Elijah Collins and Kenneth Walker, their love for Japanese animation has not only made them closer, but it’s helped make them better people all around. 6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas has that story.