MSU COACHES SHOW: Sitting down with Suzy Merchant, and Hauser on blocking out the noise

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the second half of the Big Ten men’s basketball season upon us, teams in the league are starting to separate themselves.

And Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is happy to see that his team is separating themselves in the right direction with wins over Michigan and Maryland.

This week, the Spartans are just a half a game out of first place in the conference, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

6 Sports director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with Izzo just hours after their game in College Park to talk about pulling out the last second win over Maryland, what is still missing with his team, and how he’s still waiting for his group to put together a full 40 minutes.

Next up, 6 Sports reporter Ian Kress sits down with power forward Joey Hauser who is really starting to play better after a slow start to the season. His season started to turn around after he hit the game-winning shot against Minnesota.

Ian talks to Joey about what he’s done to block out the negative noise, plus a lot more.

Then, 6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas chats with Matilda Ekh, a freshman on the MSU women’s basketball team.

Matilda was supposed to join the team last year, but couldn’t get a visa with COVID-19 going on.

Nick and Matilda talk about the challenges with the language barriers and all her classes being in English now, and more.

And last but not least, Audrey talks with MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant about how her team is playing really good basketball right now.

Suzy said her team has had their fair share of adversity, but she really like how the team has settled in.

All of those stories and more on this week’s MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show!