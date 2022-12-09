EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a tough series sweep at the hands of No. 3 Minnesota last weekend, Michigan State’s hockey team has turned the page to its rivalry showdown against No. 6 Michigan.

The goal is to make sure history does not repeat itself. Last year, the Wolverines won all six meetings while outscoring the Spartans 25-10.

MSU is hoping one player who could help snap that streak is junior Jeremy Davidson.

On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, the Kalamazoo native sits down with our Ian Kress and shared why he’s been able to have so much success in his last five games.

Plus, we talk with the man in charge, Adam Nightingale, who told 6 Sports his team will definitely bring their A-game against their arch-rivals Michigan.

Then, we chat with MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who’s team is in the middle of a four game losing streak, but may have found something in the final minutes of the game against Purdue.

And finally, we speak with Kamaria McDaniel, who transferred to MSU from Penn State and has immediately provided the scoring punch the Spartans need to fill.

For that and a lot more, watch the MSU Coaches Show at the top of the page.