MSU COACHES SHOW: Tom Izzo on parallels between football and basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time this season, Michigan State’s football team finds itself in uncharted territory.

Following its 40-29 loss at Purdue, you can say the ‘Spoiler-makers’ did it again, knocking off another top five opponent.

And in the process, Michigan State fell from No. 3 to No. 7 in the latest college football playoff rankings. Mel Tucker said he was primarily disappointed in the lack of execution on a consistent basis on offense, defense, and special teams. He even called it death by inches.

In this episode of the MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show, you can hear Tucker talk about how his team is ready to bounce back after a tough loss to Purdue.

Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo also made his first appearance on the MSU Coaches Show. He talked about the parallels between the football and basketball teams, and the start of the 2021-22 season.

Sticking with basketball, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress got to talk this week with one of the bright spots from the Spartans’ game with Kansas on Tuesday, A.J. Hoggard.

Ian and A.J. talk about growing up where Richard “Rip” Hamilton is from in Pennsylvania and going to the 2009 Final Four in Detroit.

And last but not least, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas sat down with Darius Snow, who has Spartan green and white in his blood. MSU legend Percy Snow is Darius’ uncle and his dad is Eric Snow.

