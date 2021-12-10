MSU COACHES SHOW: Tucker & Throne talk Heisman, and Izzo on using analytics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just one look, you can see the Duffy Doherty building is filled with a lot of cheer right now. Of course, the holiday season will do that.

But the bigger reason why everyone within Michigan State’s football program is in such good spirits is because it’s bowl season and the Spartans aren’t just playing in any old bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

No. 10 MSU will face No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It’s what they wanted, a New Years Six Bowl Game. So we thought, why not start this week’s episode with coach Mel Tucker, who is thrilled to be playing in Atlanta.

Tucker talks to 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren about why he thought Kenneth Walker got snubbed out of a trip to New York for the Heisman, and why the team is excited for the Peach Bowl.

Then 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas speaks to MSU Quarterback Payton Thorne, who was very forthcoming in saying that Walker got gypped in the Heisman conversation.

Payton Thorne

And lastly, MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo breaks down his team’s use of shot-trackers in practice and how he uses that information to make lineup decisions.

You can watch all of that and more at the top of the page.